Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Sixth Deputy National Security Adviser-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) is scheduled to take place in Kochi on Thursday.

The meeting in Kochi will discuss the way forward and implementation of the 2022-23 Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities.

The members of the Conclave are India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and Seychelles as observers.

The CSC started as a trilateral maritime cooperation mechanism between India, Maldives and Sri Lanka in 2011. The Secretariat of the CSC is located in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Over the years, the mandate of the mechanism has been enhanced to cover other issues of mutual interest. The membership of the Group was enlarged with the addition of Mauritius in March 2022. Five meetings of the CSC at the level of National Security Adviser and Deputy National Security Adviser have been convened to date.

The members have identified five pillars for cooperation, namely- Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalization; Combating Trafficking and Organised Crime; Cyber Security, Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. (ANI)

