Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): A deputy sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district allegedly raped a 21-year-old tribal woman after threatening her, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused was reported absconding in the wake of the incident, the police added.

Also Read | Mitchell Marsh’s Feet on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Photo Leads to FIR Against Him in Aligarh.

"A deputy sarpanch in Shahdol district raped a 21-year-old tribal girl of the same village after threatening her. A case has been registered under relevant sections in the matter and an investigation is underway," Shahdol Raghvendra Dwivedi told ANI.

The accused is absconding as of now and efforts are on to nab him at the earliest, he added.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Matar Paneer, Veg Pulao Packed for Workers Trapped in Silkyara Tunnel (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)