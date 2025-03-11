Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team probing the suicide case of a 33-year-old woman lawyer on Tuesday arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanakalakshmi in connection with her death, official sources said.

The senior police officer was booked after the lawyer accused Kanakalakshmi of stripping her while conducting interrogation in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam.

Also Read | Titwala Shocker: Chinese Food Stall Owner Stalks, Sexually Assaults 2 Minor Sisters in Maharashtra; Arrested After Victims Report Incident to Mother.

She also accused the Deputy SP of demanding Rs 25 lakh bribe.

A case was registered at the Banashankari police station against Kanakalakshmi, DySP of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), based on the suicide note of lawyer Jeeva S on November 22, 2024.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Following the FIR, the Commissioner of Police, B Dayananda, had ordered an inquiry by the Central Crime Branch against the accused police officer.

Jeeva's sister Sangeetha S, who complained against Kanakalakshmi, alleged that her sister was stripped in order to check whether she carried cyanide and was tortured to pay Rs 25 lakh bribe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)