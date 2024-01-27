Kochi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has suspended two of its officials from service for allegedly showing derogatory content and criticising the Central government in a stage show performed on Republic Day.

The Registrar General of the High Court said that both the officials -- one an Assistant Registrar (higher grade) and the other a Court Keeper (higher grade) -- shall be on suspension, with immediate effect, pending an enquiry into the incident and resultant disciplinary action.

"They (the two officials) shall return all government properties held by them, if any, including the identity card issued to them," the Registrar General said in the order issued on Friday.

The order also stated that the Chief Justice has directed the Registrar (Vigilance) to carry out a detailed enquiry about the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

"The Registrar (Administration) is directed to furnish a detailed explanation as to the circumstances in which the above said incident took place," it said.

During the period of suspension, the two shall be paid the subsistence allowance and other allowances admissible as per the relevant rules in practice, the order said.

The stage show was performed on Republic Day in the High Court Auditorium here.

