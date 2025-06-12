Patna, Jun 12 (PTI) Three security personnel, including a woman constable, were injured in an accident involving a speeding car near Patna, police said on Thursday.

A Sub-Inspector, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a woman constable were injured in the incident, which took place on Atal Path near the Srikrishna Puri locality in Patna in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar said, "Three security personnel posted with Srikrishna Puri police station were checking vehicles on the Atal Path, when the incident happened. While they were checking a car, another speeding car hit it from the rear end, resulting in injuries to the three personnel. The driver of the speeding car managed to flee immediately after the accident."

The injured police personnel were taken to the nearest hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, Kumar said.

He said the police have arrested two passengers seated in the car responsible for the accident.

