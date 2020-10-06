Patna (Bihar) [India], October 6 (ANI): Despite every political party pitching for a 'New Bihar' in the upcoming Assembly elections, the doling out of tickets to families of criminals or shady elements in the State has continued.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given ticket to former MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav's wife from the Navada seat. Rajballabh is currently lodged in a jail in connection with the rape case of a minor.

Meanwhile, from the Sandesh Assembly constituency too the party has given the ticket to Arun Yadav's, an accused in a rape case and currently absconding, wife.

Furthermore, the RJD has also welcomed murder accused Anand Mohan Singh's wife Lovely Anand, and their son, to its fold and they likely to be given tickets.

This is not the end of the list as several murder and kidnapping cases accused Rama Singh's wife is also being given the ticket from Vaishali.

It is noteworthy, that the party's senior leader, late Raghuvansh Singh had been miffed with the induction of Rama Singh in the party. Raghuvansh had also tendered his resignation to RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav days before he passed away at a hospital in Delhi where he was undergoing treatment.

The RJD is leading the Mahagathbandhan in the State with Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Communist Party of India (CPI) six seats in the coalition.

Earlier yesterday, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan said that no discussion was held regarding the number of seats with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Bihar polls.

The LJP has decided not to contest the Bihar assembly elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of the ruling coalition in the state. The LJP will not contest the seats being contested by the BJP but will fight from those that are being contested by JD-U.

The Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

