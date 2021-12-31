Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 31 (PTI): Despite many curbs induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in year 2021, the ancient hill-shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, saw over 10 million devotees from across the country and abroad visiting the abode of the Lord, a temple official said.

During the pre-pandemic days till 2019, about 25 million devotees used to throng the over two millennia-old shrine. After the coronavirus struck, the rush has considerably come down, the official told PTI.

In 2021, the hundi (offering box) netted a total cash of about Rs. 833 crore apart from gold and other precious offerings while the temple fetched Rs 300 crore through sale of laddus, he said, adding that 48.75 lakh devotees got tonsured after fulfilment of vows.

