New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The railway ministry has sanctioned the detailed estimates for the construction of road underbridges to replace the level crossings at the Palam and Shahbad railway crossings in south Delhi, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had raised the issue of construction of road underbridges at the two railway crossings, as according to him, thousands of people get stuck in traffic at these places for hours daily.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The works for construction of Road Under Bridges (RUBs) in lieu of Level Crossings (LC) No. 15 (Palam railway crossing) at km 18/0-1 and LC No. 17 (Shahbad railway crossing) at Km 20/9-21/0 on Delhi-Rewari section have been sanctioned."

"General Arrangement Drawings (GADs) for both works have been approved. Detailed estimates have also been sanctioned," he added.

The minister said a limited-height subway (LHS) exists at a distance of 1.3 km from the Shahbad level crossing and a there is a road overbridge at a distance of 200 metre from the Palam level crossing, which are being used for crossing the track.

"Completion and commissioning of ROB/RUB works depends on various factors like cooperation of state governments in giving consent for closure of LC, fixing of approach alignment, approval of General Arrangement Drawing (GAD), land acquisition, removal of encroachment, shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from various authorities, law and order situation in the area of project/work sites, duration of working season in a year for the particular project/area due to climatic conditions etc. All these factors affect the completion time of the projects/works," Vaishnaw said.

