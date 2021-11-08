Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said his administration is determined for ensuring equitable and fast-paced development of the Union Territory.

Sinha was interacting with former MLA and senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana who called on him here and raised various issues of public importance, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | Dengue Outbreak in Delhi: Total Caseload Mounts Over 2,700, Death Toll Reaches 9 in The National Capital.

“The government is formulating development plans and policies reflective of needs and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are determined for ensuring equitable and fast-paced development of the UT and growth and prosperity of its people,” the Lt Governor said.

Rana had a detailed interaction with the Lt Governor, wherein he projected several demands and issues pertaining to regularisation of different categories of workers, release of pending payment under MGNREGA, age relaxation for aspirants of sub-inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police and development of Patnitop, Sanasar, Surinsar, Mansar, Purmandal and other such tourism potential areas in Jammu region.

Also Read | Padma Shri Awards 2021: From Karan Johar to Kangana Ranaut, List of B-Town Celebs Honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind with the Prestigious Accolade.

The BJP leader also raised various employment and youth oriented issues and special recruitment drives of police, paramilitary and Army in border areas, the spokesperson said.

He also drew the Lt Governor's attention towards several issues of Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Transporters, besides the issues of residents of Gandhi Nagar Housing Colony regarding vacation of area in front of their houses.

Sinha assured Rana that the genuine issues put forth by him will be given due consideration and urged him to continue his sustained efforts for promoting welfare of the people, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)