Anantagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday said here that he is determined to resolve the issues faced by tribal people one by one and win their trust.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited Ballaguru village of Anantagiri mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and other tribal hamlets to see their living conditions, especially lack of roads.

"He (Kalyan) promised to work with dedication to uplift the living standards of tribals," said an official press release, adding that he wished for a state where tribals would not be compelled to carry their sick or pregnant women using makeshift arrangements such as sarees and cots.

On Saturday, Kalyan laid the foundation for a road project stretching up to 100 km in ASR district from Ballaguru village at a cost of Rs 105 crore and inaugurated newly laid roads of 32 km length.

Further, he stressed that in tribal villages with up to 100 people roads will be laid under PM JANMAN (Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) scheme. Earlier, only villages with 250 people could have benefitted under the scheme.

Up to 2,000 tribal villages in Andhra Pradesh do not have road infrastructure. Their living standards would be improved using Central and local schemes, he promised. PTI STH

