Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday telephoned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and extended support to the latter's "fight" against the alleged polarization politics of BJP.

Also Read | Lathi Charge on Lok Janshakti Party Workers During Protest March by Police in Patna (See Pics).

Rao told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue, a CMO release said.

Also Read | Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

"Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Every one should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country's secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you," the release quoted Gowda as saying.

Rao, who has been critical of the BJP and its-led Central government on a number of issues, on Sunday said he will soon have meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, as part of the efforts to unite various political parties against the saffron party and the NDA Government.

He had said he may go to Mumbai anytime soon to meet Thackeray while the West Bengal CM is expected to meet him here.

Holding that the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government should be dumped for its alleged anti-people policies, Rao had said he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP political parties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)