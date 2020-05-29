India News | Deve Gowda Mourns Veerendra Kumar's Death

Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda mourned the demise of Rajya Sabha member and Managing Director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi M P Veerendra Kumar, hailing him as a great journalist and writer.

"My deepest condolences on the demise of former union Minister and Rajya sabha member Shri M.P. Veerendra Kumar. He was a great journalist and writer. May god give strength to his family & his people to bear the loss," Gowda said in his condolence message.

Also Read | People Gather in Large Numbers at Delhi-Gurugram Border After Haryana Sealed Borders With National Capital: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

Veerandra Kumar, who was a member of PTIs Board of Directors, died late Thursday at a private hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala following cardiac arrest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)