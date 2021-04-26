Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for the latter's prompt acknowledgment of the letter sent by the former offering suggestions to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me a few minutes ago to tell me that he had read my letter on COVID carefully. He also assured me that he will take forward my suggestions. I thank him for his concern and quick response. We need to work together to defeat the pandemic," tweeted the former Prime Minister.

Earlier on Monday, Gowda wrote to Prime Minister Modi, offering suggestions in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

"I will support all constructive decisions and initiatives that the union government may take under your leadership, to contain the pandemic, spread the vaccination program, and save lives," Gowda said in a letter.

The letter carried various suggestions and stated that "if the government decides to give vaccines free to all citizens, that would be a great humanitarian gesture".

"The deadlines have to be created for people to get vaccinated as soon as state governments are confident of its vaccine stocks. Elected representatives at all levels have to be given specific targets to ensure vaccination in their respective constituencies."

"Pricing of the vaccination should be done keeping in mind the poorest in the land. All barriers of identity proof should be dropped for poor people who come forward to get themselves vaccinated, the letter read.

"We should provide government job to one family member of Covid warriors who have lost their lives. Three months leave with salary for pregnant women working in the government sector should be considered," the formers prime minister stressed.

"All large public gatherings should be banned for the next six months. Steps should be taken immediately to curtail election victory celebrations in states that have gone to polls this month," he added. (ANI)

