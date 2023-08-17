New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi unit is expected to get a new chief soon and Devendra Yadav and Arvinder Singh Lovely have emerged as top contenders for the post, sources in the party said.

There has been a delay in deciding the Delhi Congress chief. Incumbent Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Chaudhary's tenure of three years ended in March this year.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Worried Over Formation of Opposition Bloc INDIA, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

“The names of Devendra Yadav and Arvinder Singh Lovely are doing the rounds for the post of Delhi Congress president. While most people want Yadav to lead the DPCC, a section in Delhi unit is also suggesting name of Lovely,” a source told PTI.

The source further said that there has been a delay in deciding the Delhi Congress chief yet again, and that the announcement was expected after the satyagraha protest held by the party on July 23.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Meitei Body Urges Center Not To Hold Talk With Kuki Militant Outfits.

Yadav is the Congress' in-charge for Uttarakhand and also an All India Congress Working Committee member.

Lovely, who won his first assembly election in 1998 from Gandhi Nagar, was the minister for transport, education, urban development and revenue in the Congress government in the national capital.

Earlier, meetings were held by AICC in-charge for Delhi Deepak Babaria to seek suggestions on selecting new chief of the Congress' Delhi unit and discuss ways to mobilise the party workers in the national capital.

One-on-one meetings were held with the party's district and block-level leaders and workers to seek suggestions as well.

The DPCC president was supposed to be changed after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

Delhi Congress leaders on Wednesday also held a meeting with party's top leadership to review its preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and discussed ways and means to strengthen the organisation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)