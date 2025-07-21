Ghaziabad (Uttar Pardesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Om Namah Shivaya,' early morning aarti was performed at Ghaziabad's Dudheshwar Mahadev Temple as devotees gathered in large numbers to mark the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan, one of the most sacred periods dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Hindu calendar.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Girisha Nand Maharaj of Dudheswar Nath Math Mandir said, "On the second Monday of the Shravan month, we send greetings to all devotees and Kanwadis. It is a very auspicious day, and every devotee should worship Lord Shiva for the welfare of all. Those unable to visit temples may simply chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' at home and still receive blessings."

Also Read | Kanwar Yatra 2025: 6 Kanwariyas Killed, 20 Injured in Road Accidents on Delhi-Dehradun Highway and Ganga Canal Road As Pilgrim Rush Surges in Yatra's Final Leg.

He added that devotees coming with devotion and discipline offer bael leaves, dhatura, bhang, milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Panchamrit as part of their rituals to Lord Shiva. "The muhurt (timing) today is especially auspicious as it coincides with the divine energy following Shivaratri. We extend our wishes to all," he said.

Meanwhile, across Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country, devotees flocked to Shiva temples from the early hours of Monday.

Also Read | Nuh Shocker: Refusing To Give INR 20 to Drug Addict Son in Haryana Costs 56-Year-Old Woman Her Life, Accused Taken Into Custody.

In Varanasi's revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Rudrabhishek and Mangala Aarti are performed on the second Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Massive crowds of Kanwariyas and pilgrims began gathering from Sunday night to seek darshan of Baba Vishwanath. Special security arrangements, including deployment of Varanasi Police and Black Commandos, were in place to manage the huge influx of devotees.

Ayodhya's Kshireshwarnath Mahadev Temple saw a large turnout of worshippers, while Delhi's historic Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk witnessed devotees lined up to perform Abhishek and offer prayers.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

During this holy month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam. Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva.

This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for devotees of Shiva. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)