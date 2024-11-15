Hyderabad Telangana, November 15: Devotees offered prayers and took dips in different rivers across the country on Kartik Purnima on Friday. Devotees at the Shiva Hanuman Temple in Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad offered prayers on the occasion. A large crowd of devotees was seen in Varanasi while taking a holy dip in the Ganga River on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. People in Jabalpur offered prayers and took a holy dip in the Narmada River early morning on Friday.

The full moon day or the eighth lunar month, is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. The festival falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place fifteen days after Diwali. The day of the full moon is called by several names throughout the nation according to the Hindu calendar, including Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi.

Kartik month is referred to as Damodar month in the Vaishnava religion. One of the names of Lord Krishna is Damodar. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

Large Crowd Gathers in Varanasi

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A huge crowd of devotees arrive in Varanasi to take holy dip in the Ganga River, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. pic.twitter.com/dosN2SHqNN — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

People Take Holy Dip in Saryu River

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of #KartikPurnima2024, people in Ayodhya take a holy dip in Saryu River pic.twitter.com/oGJ0lH0ksG — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

In Odisha, the water bodies across the state came alive as lakhs of devotees gathered to celebrate Kartik Purnima marking the historic Boita Bandana ritual. Every year, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, people in Odisha celebrate the traditional maritime and naval festival, 'Boita Bandana', also known as 'Danga Bhasa.' The festival serves as a reminder of Odisha's historical ties with other maritime civilizations and promotes a sense of cultural pride and unity among the people.

