Kartika Purnima Upavasa, also known as Kartik Purnima is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great devotion in several regions of India. The day falls on the full moon day in the month of Kartik, which usually falls in October or November in the Gregorian calendar. Kartika Purnima 2024 falls on Friday, November 15. The day of Kartik Purnima holds great significance especially for devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva as this day marks the day of important events in Hindu mythology. As we celebrate Kartik Purnima 2024, we bring you Happy Kartik Purnima 2024 wishes, Kartika Purnima 2024 greetings, Kartika Purnima 2024 HD wallpapers, Kartik Purnima WhatsApp messages, Kartik Purnima 2024 images and SMS templates which you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also download these Kartik Purnima photos and send to your loved ones as Happy Kartika Purnima Vrat 2024 wishes on this auspicious day.

The day of Kartik Purnima Upavasa holds great significance as it is believed to be the day when Lord Vishnu took the form of Matsya, his first avatar, to save the Vedas from a demon. This day is celebrated with fasting, prayers, and ritual baths in rivers or holy waters. On the auspicious festival of Kartika Purnima 2024, wish Happy Kartik Purnima with these Kartik Purnima 2024 greetings, wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, images and SMS templates.

Kartik Purnima is especially auspicious for worshipping Lord Vishnu in his Matsya (fish) avatar and is known as ‘Dev Deepawali’. The day is equally significant for devotees of Lord Shiva, as it is believed that the two deities bless those who observe the day with purity and sincerity. This day symbolises the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

