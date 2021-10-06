Devotees on the banks of Gnaga on the last day of Pitru Paksha (Photo/ANI)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Scores of devotees on Wednesday visited the banks of the holy river Ganga in Varanasi to offer prayers to their ancestors on the last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Sarvapitari Amavasya.

According to the Hindu calendar, Pitru Paksha or the 16-day lunar day period on Mahalaya is when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors (Pitars), marking the beginning of 'Devi Paksha', the day marked by the arrival of Goddess Durga.

Also Read | Delhi: 10-Feet High Wall Collapses in National Capital, One Injured.

Those who perform the ritual believe that this rite will deliver salvation to departed souls.

"With devotion, everyone performs the ceremony of pind dan to pay homage to their father and mother. Today is a very important day as it is also the day of the new moon (Amavasya)," said Ravishankar Upadhyay, who performed 'pind dan' here.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET 2021 Revised Answer Key Relased At upsssc.gov.in; Here Are Steps How To Download.

A large number of devotees also visited the banks of the holy Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers in Priyagraj to pay their homage. Similarly, devotees were also seen performing 'pind dan' on the banks of Falgu river in Gaya, Bihar and on the bank of river Hooghly in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)