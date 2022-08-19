New Delhi, August 19: Chants and hymns in praise of Lord Krishna reverberated in streets and nooks of the country as devotees turned up in large numbers at various temples to celebrate Janmashtami.

Devotees of Lord Krishna's were seen dancing to the tunes of Bhajans at the ISKCON temple in Kolkata to celebrate the day that marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

Devotees flocked to temples in Mathura as Janmashtami celebrations began on Thursday evening.

Similar enthusiasm and zeal enveloped various parts of the country where a huge number of people gathered across temples and rejoiced to the chants of "Hare Krishna". Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Janmashtami at Ganpatyar Temple in Srinagar.

Temples were seen lit up with colourful lights and chants of "Jai Shree Krishna" reverberated across various cities and towns.

The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country. In Mumbai, people started gathering at ISKCON Temple. At ISKCON temple in Noida, people flocked to have a glimpse of morning arti.

In Kerala's Kozhikode, devotees, along with children, took part in a procession which was taken out on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the country.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone's life. Long live Shri Krishna!," tweeted PM Modi today.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the people on the occasion of Janmashtami today.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. From the life of Lord Krishna, we can imbibe the qualities of providing education by doing selfless deeds for the welfare of the people. I wish that this holy festival gives inspiration to all of us to give priority to everyone's interest with thought, word and deed."

President Murmu on the eve of Janmashtami on Thursday said in a message, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad." Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Dahi Handi Set To Be Celebrated With Pomp in Maharashtra Today After State Govt Accords Adventure Sport Status.

"Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue. He propagated the concept of "Nishkam Karma" and enlightened the people about the attainment of the ultimate truth through the Path of 'Dharma'. I pray that this festival of Janmashtami inspires us to follow the path of virtue in our thought, words and actions," the message added.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

