People across the country are celebrating Lord Krishna's birth anniversary wholeheartedly. The Kashmiri Pandits too have joined the nationwide celebrations. In a recent update from J&K, the Kashmiri Pandits were seen blowing conch shells & few were dressed as Krishna to celebrate Janmashtami at Ganpatyar temple in Srinagar.

Check ANI's tweet:

J&K | Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Janmashtami at Ganpatyar temple in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/f4E2Q4HW4M — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

