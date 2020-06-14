India News | DG BSF Reviews Security Along India-Pak Border in Gujarat

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) SS Deswal and other BSF officials visited Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat to review the border security.

During his two-day visit on Friday and Saturday, DG BSF interacted with jawans at the border and appreciated them for their dedication and devotion.

Also Read | Rajnath SIngh to Hold 'Jammu And KAshmir Samvad Rally; Via Video Conferencing: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

"BSF is guarding the international border of India with dedication and enthusiasm and ready to take on any situation that may develop. The DG also mentioned that we are constantly upgrading the force in terms of technology and infrastructure besides training," the BSF said in a press conference.

"DG BSF also carried out boat patrolling in Harami Nala up to BP No. 1166," said BSF in a statement.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Further DG BSF along with other officers inspected the whole area from Border Outpost (BOP)1175 to BOP Lakhapat, about 30 km distance on foot at night. Enroute, DG BSF took stock of the security scenario, it added.

Earlier, (BSF) DG had visited the area of Jammu frontier to review the border domination plan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)