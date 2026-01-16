New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Friday that it has been actively engaging with IndiGo Airlines regarding compensation for passengers affected by significant operational disruptions between December 3 and 5, 2025.

The DGCA press release stated that IndiGo has confirmed that all refunds for flight cancellations during the specified period have been fully processed and returned to the original payment method.

Passengers are entitled to compensation under DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part IV, which mandates facilities for passengers affected by denied boarding, cancellations, and delays, the press release said.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the scheduled departure may, where applicable, claim additional compensation via a dedicated link provided by the airline.

Th press release said that as an additional measure of support, IndiGo has extended a "Gesture of Care (GoC)" to affected passengers, i.e, two travel vouchers worth INR 5,000 each (INR 10,000 total value) are being provided, with a validity of 12 months.

The press release stated that it applies to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours during the affected period.

According to the press release, the passengers can check their eligibility and submit their details for these vouchers via a dedicated link on the IndiGo website.

The full list of eligible flights is also available online. The DGCA advised all passengers to ensure accurate contact details are provided at the time of booking to facilitate timely communication regarding schedule changes and assistance. (ANI)

