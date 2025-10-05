New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is mandated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to keep a watch on airfares, especially during the festive season and take appropriate measures in case of a surge in prices, said a press statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday.

Accordingly, the DGCA proactively took up the issue/matter with airlines and asked them to augment flight capacities for the festive season by deploying additional flights to meet high demand.

In response, airlines have announced the addition of several new flights to meet increased demand. IndiGo will deploy approximately 730 additional flights across 42 sectors, while Air India and Air India Express together plan to operate around 486 extra flights across 20 sectors. Similarly, SpiceJet is set to add about 546 additional flights covering 38 sectors.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers' interests during the festive season. (ANI)

