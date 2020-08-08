Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Bhupinder Singh has ordered an inquiry against those accused of spreading "baseless rumours" regarding phone-tapping of close to half a dozen MLAs lodged at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace.

The DGP has directed Police Commissioner, Jaipur to finish the investigations in the case registered at the cyber police station as per the rules and take action.

Also Read | Air India Express Crash | CISF Personnel Acted As First Responder and Played VItal Role in Rescue Operations, Says CISF: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

DGP Singh stated that no unit of the Rajasthan police has ever tapped the phone of any MLA or MP in the past or is doing so at the moment. In his clarification he added that the accusations of talks held via intercom being recorded are also false and baseless,.

The police chief's statement came after posts circulated on social media alleging that phone tapping of MLAs staying at Suryagarh palace was being done.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Six 'BSP MLAs' Move Supreme Court, Seek Transfer of Case on Merger With Congress From HC.

He also appealed to the public to steer clear of spreading such rumours and not pay attention to them.

Those Congress MLAs who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had been shifted to the hotel in Jaisalmer towards the end of last month.

Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14.

MLAs supporting Gehlot were initially lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. The Congress had accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, BJP had rejected those allegations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)