Bathinda (Punjab) [India], August 10 (ANI): In order to develop a robust Police infrastructure as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday inaugurated a slew of development projects in Bathinda during his visit to the district to review law and order situation.

According to an official release, the projects include five Police Station Buildings including PS Sadar Bathinda, PS Balianwali, PS Nathana, PS Sadar Rampura and PS City Rampura and a new computer lab established at Police Public School in Bathinda.

Ahead of Independence Day, the DGP was on a whirlwind tour to hold meetings to review the law and order situation of different police ranges including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Bathinda.

The meeting of five police districts of Amritsar range— Amritsar Commissionerate, Amritsar Rural, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Batala— was held in Amritsar, while, the joint meeting of Ferozepur range and Faridkot Range was held in Ferozepur. Lastly, the DGP has visited the Bathinda range to hold meetings of the Bathinda and Mansa districts. While chairing the law and order review meetings with officers of different ranges, the DGP shared various security alerts and inputs with them to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the state as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“We are committed to ensuring the welfare of Police personnel and upgrading the infrastructure of Punjab Police so that the force could emerge as the best police force in the country,” said the DGP.

Sharing more details, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that officers were briefed on various aspects including Independence Day arrangements, law and order issues, suggestions on further improvement of Policing, and the current requisites for effective law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the DGP also interacted with officers of all ranks to exchange ideas for effective teamwork in the field. He also honoured high-performing Police officials and personnel of all the Ranges to encourage and motivate them to perform their duties more effectively. (ANI)

