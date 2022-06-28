Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) The election to the district gurudwara prabandhak committee was held successfully across Jammu and Kashmir, with a voter turnout of 48.41 per cent, while 70 members were elected unopposed, officials said on Monday.

The election was held as per the schedule notified by the government through financial commissioner revenue, they said.

In Jammu division, out of total 110 constituencies, 70 members were elected unopposed, while votes were polled for 40 constituencies with a turnout of 48.41 per cent, they added.

The polling took place from 7 am to 1 pm through ballot boxes, they said.

For the purpose, a total of 190 constituencies were demarcated across the Union territory (UT) with 80 constituencies in Kashmir division and 110 in Jammu division, they said.

The election notice was issued by the Returning Officers of the respective districts on May 27.

The period for filing of nomination papers was fixed from May 28 to June 4, they said.

In a first, photo electoral rolls were prepared by the administration for the elections this time.

