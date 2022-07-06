Dehradun, Jul 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday appealed to Kanwariyas coming to Uttarakhand to plant one sapling each in the state.

The ban on the Kanwar Yatra imposed after the outbreak of covid has been lifted after two years. The yatra begins on July 14.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Virar Developer Rapes Woman on Pretext of Marriage, Forces Her To Terminate Pregnancy; Arrested.

Before the Kanwariyas return after collecting waters of the holy Ganga in Haridwar, they should plant a sapling each in the state in the name of Lord Shiva, Dhami said.

The chief minister asked officials to identify land for the purpose and prepare a plan to protect the plants.

Also Read | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: 15-Year-Old Girl Sets Herself on Fire in Digapahandi Just Before Board Exam Results.

The state is expected to receive around four crore devotees this year.

Dhami asked officials to develop an application which connects the name of the Kanwariya with the sapling he plants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)