Dehradun, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected arrangements here at the Bannu School ground, the venue for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally on Saturday.

He asked District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar to ensure that all arrangements are made in accordance with the Covid protocol.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Shah is likely to launch the BJP's election campaign at the rally. The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the state early next year.

The rally will begin at 11 am, party sources said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)