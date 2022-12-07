New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged members to "scrupulously" follow established rules and procedures and said any violation does not send a good signal to the country and other legislatures.

Dhankhar also reminded the members that when someone occupying the chair stands up, a certain kind of decorum is required.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

"In this House, if there is any departure from established rules, that does not send a good signal either to the country at large or to other theatres of the legislature," he said on his maiden day in Rajya Sabha.

He urged the members to reflect on this and "scrupulously" follow the rules.

Also Read | Kerala High Court Says Lock Up Men As They Create Trouble, Let Women Walk Free During Curfews.

"If one occupying the Chair is on legs, a certain kind of decorum is required. I have seen violation of this. I would urge all of you -- whosoever may be in the Chair, including myself -- we must follow the rule. You all are aware of it. I am sure you will bear that in mind," he told the members.

Rajya Sabha is the Upper House of Parliament and its members are required to conduct proceedings in a manner that "generates an ecosystem of emulation all over", the chairman noted.

Dhankhar also informed the House that the panel of the vice-chairpersons has been re-constituted.

The members of the new panel are Bhubaneswar Kalita, L Hanumanthaiah, Tiruchi Siva, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sasmit Patra, Saroj Pandey and Surendra Singh Nagar.

He also informed the Upper House of the allocation of time for the disposal of government legislative agenda and other businesses.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who was present in the House, assured cooperation by saying "we are with you."

On this remark, the chairman replied: "Sir, you are right. Season has changed now (mausam ab badal gaya hai)."

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar moved a motion for the election of a member from the Rajya Sabha to the Council of National Institutes Of Technology, Science Education And Research.

Thereafter External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement on "latest developments in India's foreign policy".

After Jaishankar's statement, Congress member Pramod Tiwary asked him to brief the House about the prime minister's talks with China at the recently concluded G-20 summit in Bali.

On this, Dhankhar said the minister has given a thorough statement and the members of the House are entitled to seek clarifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)