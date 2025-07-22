New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday said the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of vice president is a reflection of altered political priorities and power equations within the ruling BJP and hoped that he would remain active in public sphere.

He showered praise on Dhankhar and said his presence as chairman of Rajya Sabha would be missed.

"The sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar is clearly a reflection of the altered political priorities and power equations within the ruling party, notwithstanding the stated health reasons given by the Vice President in his resignation letter.

"Whatever may have been the real reasons for the Vice President's resignation, his presence as the Presiding Officer of the Rajya Sabha would be missed," he said in a statement.

Kumar said despite the Opposition's differences with his public utterances, Dhankhar's easy informality, personal grace, humility and a genuine warmth for friends have earned him much goodwill across the political spectrum.

"His scholarly disposition, knowledge of constitutional law and willingness to speak his mind on key issues has inspired a constructive national discourse on critical issues that challenge our democracy.

"There being no full stops in politics, Jagdeep Dhankhar will hopefully remain active in the public sphere and continue his distinguished career in politics. Wishing him good health and success in his future endeavours," the former Union minister said.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, citing health reasons. He resigned with immediate effect, and the Home Ministry has notified his resignation.

