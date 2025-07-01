New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon on Tuesday said they have finished the shooting for their upcoming film "Tere Ishq Mein".

Described as an "intense love story", the film is directed by Aanand L Rai, whose credits include projects such as "Tanu Weds Manu" franchise, "Raksha Bandhan" and "Atrangi Re".

Dhanush announced the news on his Instagram handle. Sharing the post he wrote, “And it's a wrap #tereishqmein”. Sanon also uploaded the post on her social media as she finished the shoot.

"The Crew" actor will essay the role of Mukti with Dhanush playing Shankar in the film.

“Tere Ishk Mein” marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai after 2013's “Raanjhanaa” and “Atrangi Re” (2021). The upcoming movie is slated to be released in theatres worldwide on November 28.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, the music for the film is composed by A R Rahman with the lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Produced by Rai alongside Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, "Tere ishq Mein" will release in Hindi and Tamil languages.

Sanon was last seen in “Do Patti” (2024), which marked her debut as a producer. She co-starred with Kajol in the film.

Dhanush's latest work is "Kuberaa". Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the crime thriller film released on June 20, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna. PTI ATR

