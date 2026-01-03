Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The death of a 19-year-old second-year college student from Dharamshala has sparked outrage, with her grieving parents demanding justice while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has ordered a senior-level probe into the case. The student allegedly faced prolonged ragging and sexual harassment at her college, which her family says pushed her into severe mental distress and deteriorating health.

Narrating the sequence of events to ANI, the victim's father, Vikram Kumar, said, "My daughter is no more. I need justice. The accused girls and the professor should be punished. What happened to my kid should not happen to anybody else." While the victim's mother, Ritu, said, "I don't want any innocent to get caught. I want a thorough investigation; we have all her medical reports. I want justice for my daughter."

Vikram Kumar told police that his daughter was assaulted and intimidated on September 18, 2025, by three fellow female students. He also accused a college professor of engaging in indecent acts with his daughter. According to the complaint, these incidents left the student traumatised and deeply fearful, leading to depression and serious health complications. Her condition worsened despite treatment at multiple hospitals, and she died during treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana on December 26, 2025.

The father said the family could not immediately approach the police due to the shock of their daughter's illness and death. However, a complaint regarding ragging and harassment had been registered earlier through the Chief Minister's helpline on December 20. Both parents have appealed for strict action against those responsible, stating that their daughter's suffering must not go unpunished.

Following the incident, the University Grants Commission took serious cognisance of the tragic death at the Government Degree College, Dharamshala. The UGC decided to constitute a fact-finding commitee and assured that those found guilty would not be spared. It stated that stringent action would follow and reiterated that student safety remains paramount.

Police have since registered an FIR against three girl students and one professor under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) met the Director General of Police in Shimla and submitted a memorandum demanding a fair and impartial inquiry by a senior police officer. The party expressed condolences to the family and raised concerns over the alleged delay in police action and the possibility of caste-based discrimination, as the victim belonged to a Scheduled Cast community.

The DGP assured the delegation that the probe would be conducted under senior supervision, even as the family continues to seek justice for their daughter. (ANI)

