Dharmasthala, July 5 (PTI): A case has been registered against a journalist for allegedly disseminating false information regarding an ongoing criminal case in Dharmasthala, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, journalist Sudarshan Belalu published a report on the website 'Hosa Kannada', suggesting that district police officials deliberately avoided meeting a legal team representing a person claiming to have information on past crimes in Dharmasthala.

Also Read | US-Based Indian Family of 4 Members From Hyderabad Killed As Speeding Mini Truck Collides With Car in Dallas.

Dakshina Kannada Police said the report was published without verifying facts or evidence, and aimed to create fear among the public. Preliminary inquiry confirmed that the legal team had not obtained prior permission to meet the police superintendent, and the absence of the official was not deliberate, they claimed.

A case has been registered at Dharmasthala Police Station under Sections 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353(1)(b) (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Investigation is ongoing.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, July 8, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Fall, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)