Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has emphasised that the Rozgar Mela, launched in 2022 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already facilitated the recruitment of over 10 lakh youth into various Government departments across the country.

As part of this nationwide 16th Rozgar Mela, Dharmendra Pradhan, handed over appointment letters to 204 newly recruited youth at an event here.

In his address, Pradhan reaffirmed the Government's commitment to good governance, transparency, and youth empowerment.

Pradhan highlighted the government's commitment to employment generation, noting that today's Rozgar Mela was conducted at 47 locations across the country, including seven in Odisha. He stated that more than 51,000 youth were given appointment letters during the event. Appreciating the Odisha Government's efforts, he mentioned that drawing inspiration from the Central initiative, the state has organised Nijukti Melas, providing 25,000 to 30,000 jobs within a year.

Pradhan noted that India has become the world's 4th largest economy, surpassing Japan, an official release said.

With an average age of 25, India remains a nation of youth, and this demographic advantage will continue for the next 25 to 30 years. He underscored that respectable employment, including Government jobs, is a key aspiration for the country's youth.

Pradhan further highlighted the emergence of India's robust startup ecosystem, which has grown significantly in the past decade. He informed that over 25 crore people have come out of BPL (Below Poverty Line) status in the last ten years.

Speaking on the digital front, he stated that India now leads the world in digital economy adoption. Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that while the world faced severe disruptions, India's healthcare sector not only managed the crisis effectively but also extended help to other nations through medicines and vaccines. From being dependent on PL-480 grain imports from the U.S., India is now distributing 5 kg of grains per person per month to 60-65% of its population under PM-Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)--a testament to the country's self-reliance.

The Minister urged the newly appointed youth not to rest on their laurels and encouraged them to work harder for greater achievements. He also stressed the importance of embracing Artificial Intelligence and platforms like ChatGPT for career growth and skill enhancement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed the Rozgar Mela and distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various Government departments and organisations via videoconferencing today. (ANI)

