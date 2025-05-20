Gangtok, May 20 (PTI) In a setback to patients suffering from kidney ailments, state-run STNM Hospital in Sikkim's Gangtok has temporarily suspended its dialysis services due to water contamination in the wake of continuous rainfall in the region, an official said on Tuesday.

The dialysis services have been suspended since Monday, and are likely to resume next week, said.

According to a public notice issued by the hospital authorities, the reverse osmosis purifying system that supports the dialysis unit has started malfunctioning due to contaminated water.

Engineers at the hospital have assessed the damage but sought one week to fully restore the system and resume services, the official said.

"Despite efforts made, the engineers have not been able to restore it and have requested up to one week to make the system operational again," the notice reads.

The hospital has advised patients concerned to visit district health facilities that have functioning dialysis units.

The disruption in services has caused inconvenience to patients and their families as many of them travel from remote areas for dialysis at STNM, the state's premier medical facility.

Patient parties have also raised questions about the lack of backup systems for critical care services at the hospital.

The hospital authorities have apologised for the inconvenience and assured the people that they will be informed immediately once services resume.

