Panaji, Apr 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudhin Dhavalikar, who was inducted into the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet on Saturday, said the differences between his party and the BJP have been laid to rest.

With two MLAs in the Goa legislative Assembly, the MGP has extended its support to the BJP government.

Dhavalikar was inducted in the cabinet on Saturday along with BJP MLAs Nilkant Halarnkar and Subhash Faldesai. Sawant had taken oath as the chief minister along with eight other ministers on March 28, leaving three ministerial berths vacant at that time. With the addition of three, there are now 12 members in his cabinet, including Sawant himself.

Speaking to reporters, Dhavalikar said that the differences between the MGP and BJP have been resolved.

“We will remain in alliance now for the next 10 years,” the MGP leader said, adding that the two parties will work together for the development of the state.

Incidentally, the MGP had contested the recently held state Assembly election in alliance with the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), which could not win a single seat.

The BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three Independent MLAs and two legislators of the MGP had extended their support to the saffron party.

