Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 26 (ANI): A differently abled (divyang) person was allotted a dairy booth just two days after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Omprakash Kumawat from Kishangarh Renwal municipality was allotted the booth on the instructions of CM Gehlot, who attended an event in Raghunandan Pura village on February 21.

Kumawat met the Rajasthan CM, seeking the government's support in finding a source of livelihood for himself.

"I was very happy to meet the CM. He assured me of the help and support of his government in helping me find a source of livelihood. And, I was allotted the booth within two days," Kumawat said.

Kumawat (42) has been dwarf since childhood and both his legs are affected by polio.

In such a situation, the help provided by the Rajasthan government such as free electricity, social security pension scheme, free medicine and a health insurance scheme proved to be a boon for Omprakash.

According to Kishangarh Renwal Municipality president Amit Jain, there are many in Rajasthan like Omprakash, who are living dignified lives by availing the public welfare schemes of the state government.

"Within two days of the CM's instruction, the dairy booth was allotted to Omprakash. Like him, many poor and needy families in the area are availing the benefits of various schemes of the government," Jain said.

Several state-run welfare schemes are currently in operation in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been demanding that the central government implement many of the state's schemes, especially the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and the Social Security Pension Scheme, across the country.

"The Centre should also take the initiative to bring a Social Security Act into force and implement the Old Pension Scheme for government employees," Gehlot had said at the closing ceremony of the 83rd All India Presiding Officers' Conference at the Rajasthan Assembly. (ANI)

