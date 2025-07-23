Itanagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to transparent and efficient governance by embracing a digital-first approach to public service delivery.

In a social media post, Khandu outlined how the shift to digital governance is not just about modernisation, but about cleansing the system, restoring public trust, and eliminating opportunities for corruption.

"Reflecting at a time when governance was synonymous with long queues, misplaced files, and approvals that often depended on personal influence rather than genuine need, that's why we chose the digital path. Not just to modernise, but to cleanse the system, to bring back trust," Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister cited the implementation of e-office as a game-changer, where no file can go missing and every movement is transparently tracked.

The introduction of e-receipts has ended unofficial cash transactions by ensuring that every rupee is digitally recorded. With digital dashboards, delays are now visible and responsibility is clearly assigned, while online public services have eliminated the role of middlemen, allowing citizens direct access to the system, he said.

"This is how we fight corruption, not with slogans, but with systems that cannot lie," Khandu asserted.

Echoing this vision, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the sweeping changes brought about under Digital Arunachal 2.0, describing it as a transformation from "geographic isolation to digital innovation".

In a social media post, Mein revealed that over 971 government offices are currently operating through the e-office system, having processed more than 2.45 lakh files and generated over 3.87 crore e-receipts to date.

He added that citizen-centric services are now accessible online, while real-time monitoring through the e-pragati dashboard is enabling faster and more accountable implementation of government schemes.

"This transformation reflects our commitment to building a Viksit Arunachal, where technology empowers every citizen and inclusive progress reaches every corner," the deputy chief minister added.

