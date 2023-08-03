New Delhi, August 3: Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Opposition members strongly opposed the introduction of the bill and said that the bill violates the fundamental right to privacy. They demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny. They said the government had withdrawn a bill on data protection last year and the new bill needs more scrutiny. Monsoon Session 2023: Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha To Allow Use of Birth Certificate As Single Document for Admission to Educational Institution and Preparation of Voter List.

Vaishnaw said that it is not a money bill and all issues raised by the opposition will be answered during the debate. Digital India Bill Draft Coming Soon, Here's How It Will Impact Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Media Sites.

The bill provides for the processing of digital personal data in a manner “that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process such personal data for lawful purposes”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)