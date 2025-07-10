Ashoknagar (MP), July 9 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has accused the police in Ashoknagar district of registering a false FIR against MP state unit president Jitu Patwari and demanded the removal of Mungaoli police station in-charge for allegedly ignoring rules.

Patwari was booked last month by Mungaoli police in connection with news of a youth from the Lodhi community from Moodra Barwah village being fed faeces. The complaint was filed by the youth himself.

Also Read | PM Modi in Namibia: Standing Ovation, 'Modi, Modi' Chant Reverberates As PM Narendra Modi Addresses Namibian Parliament (Watch Video).

The police had claimed the faeces-feeding allegation was wrong and had booked Patwari for trying to spread animosity in society, instigating fights between castes and disrupting peace by sharing a video related to the youth on social media.

Singh reached Moodara Badwah village under the Mungavali police station limits after attending Congress's 'Nyay Satyagraha' in Ashoknagar on Tuesday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Drug Bust: Telangana's EAGLE and Cyberabad Police Bust Drug Racket Operating From Kompally Restaurant; 6 Arrested, Including Owner (See Pic).

Singh claimed that when he went to the village, he found that Gajraj Lodhi and Raghuraj Lodhi (complainants) had been 'missing' for the last several days.

Singh lodged a written complaint about their disappearance at the Mungaoli police station.

"Now the police are saying that we will investigate before filing an FIR on this (missing case). So our question is, did the police do any investigation before filing an FIR against our state unit president? Obviously, they did not", he posted on X.

He demanded that the in-charge of Mungaoli police station be removed immediately for registering a 'false' case against Patwari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)