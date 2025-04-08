New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday said all government schools in the national capital that are in a "dilapidated" condition will be reconstructed soon.

Sood inspected four such buildings in the Patparganj Assembly Constituency.

During the visit, Sood and BJP MLA from Patparganj Ravinder Singh Negi inspected three Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalayas in Mayur Vihar and Mandawali Phase 1 and 2, and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar.

According to an official statement, the education minister found several shortcomings in the schools. Apart from the run-down structures, the schools lacked basic facilities such as drinking water, clean toilets, laboratories, and a shortage of teachers, the statement claimed.

Sood said, "MLAs of different constituencies have raised concern regarding the condition of government schools which is why we are conducting these inspections."

He said Negi had sought the urgent reconstruction of some school buildings in his constituency.

"Some of these schools are still operating in buildings that are unsafe," Sood said, adding that the reconstruction will begin soon.

He also ordered a vigilance inquiry into the poor condition of the swimming pool at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mandawali's Phase 3, it said.

"Water accumulation and moss were observed in several parts of the pool. The floor beneath the pool has swelled and cracked due to poor-quality construction material," it stated.

He examined the mid-day meals being served at several schools and interacted with parents to gather detailed feedback.

The education director, officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), and other department representatives were present during the visit.

According to the statement, many classrooms in the four schools in Patparganj were in extremely dangerous and deteriorating condition while the roofs of several rooms were built using iron girders and stone slabs, posing a risk of collapse.

The minister reprimanded a PWD executive engineer and ordered that necessary repairs be completed by May 15, it stated.

The principal of one of the schools told the minister that the department had been informed multiple times over the past one and a half years regarding roof repairs, but no action had been taken yet.

While inspecting the school in Mayur Vihar, Sood directed the principal to improve the quality of the mid-day meal being served.

In several schools, the number of students per class was far higher than the seating capacity, leading to overcrowded classrooms, the statement said.

It further said the building of the government school in Mandawali's Phase 1 had been declared unsafe and according to the principal, it was built in 1960.

The school, which caters to 1,800 students, suffers from severe seepage problems during the monsoon season, which has led to the collapse of ceilings of some bathrooms and classrooms, it added.

Sood accused the previous government of merely polishing a few schools in Rouse Avenue and Patparganj to create an illusion of an "education revolution".

"Misleading advertisements were used to deceive the public. Now the truth is being revealed to the people of Delhi. And if just four schools show such widespread flaws, fixing the entire system will be a time-consuming process," he said.

