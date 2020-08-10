Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday demanded CBI probe into the death of party leader and Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy alleging that state CID is trying "to hush up the matter".

Ghosh's demand follows the arrest of two persons by CID in connection with the death after it had said that he had committed suicide.

Roy was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His body was found hanging from a ceiling outside a closed shop near his home at Bindal village in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on July 13.

"We demand CBI inquiry into Roy's death so that the truth comes out. The CID investigation is a farce as they are trying to hush up the matter by calling it a suicide," Ghosh said at a condolence meet at Hemtabad.

"If he (Roy) had committed suicide as claimed by the police and the post mortem report, then why is the police arresting so many people? There are a lot of questions which need to be answered," he said.

Roy's family and BJP had alleged that it was a "cold-blooded murder by TMC".

The police, however, quoting post-mortem report had said that Roy had died due to hanging and no other injury mark was found on his body. PTI BSM PNT KK KK 08102001 NNNNn Thursday in the last eight.

