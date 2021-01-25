Haflong (Assam), Jan 25 (PTI) The 36-hour Dima Hasao bandh called by insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) passed off peacefully on Monday with the district witnessing total shutdown.

The bandh began from 5 pm on Sunday and will continue till 5 am on Tuesday.

During the bandh, all offices, commercial establishments, shops and educational centres remained closed and vehicles were off the road.

The bandh was called to "develop a sense of brotherhood" and to "build trust and faith" among the Dimasa society for regaining Dimasa kingdom and to fight for a "separate Dimasa nation".

The bandh also commemorates the death anniversary of two youths killed in police firing during protest against the proposed 'Nagalim' at Maibang railway station in January 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)