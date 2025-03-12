New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Display of menu and rate list of food items being served to passengers in trains is mandatory, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"Menu of all food items along with rates are available on IRCTC's website for information of passengers. Printed menu cards with all details are made available with waiters and presented to passengers on demand," he said in a written reply.

"The rate list is also displayed in pantry cars. Further, to make the passengers aware of menu and tariff of catering services over Indian Railways, SMS to passengers with link to menu and tariff has been started," he added.

Responding to the question regarding menu card, rate list of food items and measures taken to improve hygiene, cleanliness and quality of food in trains, Vaishnaw said among important steps taken are supply of meals from designated base kitchens, commissioning of modern base kitchens at identified locations and installation of CCTV cameras in base kitchens for better monitoring of food preparation.

According to Vaishnaw, shortlisting and use of popular and branded raw materials, like cooking oil, atta, rice, pulses, masala items, paneer, dairy products etc. for food production as well as deployment of food safety supervisors at base kitchens to monitor food safety and hygienic practices have been done.

He stated that on-board IRCTC supervisors are also deployed in trains and QR codes on food packets, enabling display of details like name of kitchen, date of packaging etc have been introduced.

Regular deep cleaning and periodical pest control in base kitchens and pantry cars, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification from designated food safety officers of each catering unit has been made mandatory and regular food sampling as a part of the inspection and monitoring mechanism to ensure good quality of food on trains are being done, Vaishnaw said.

"Third party audit is done to examine hygiene and quality of food in pantry cars and base kitchens. Customer satisfaction surveys are also conducted," he added.

