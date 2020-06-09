India News | Dissidence in Assam S Ruling Alliance Partner; MLA Says Will Work for BJP

Guwahati, Jun 8 (PTI) Dissidence in the ruling alliance Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) has come to the fore with its sitting MLA Emmanuel Mosahary announcing to campaign for the BJP in coming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls and resign from his party in November.

The BPF is not working for the people any more, claimed Mosahary, who is the founding general secretary of the party.

"I am not working for the BPF anymore. In the coming elections of the BTC, I will work for the BJP and ensure their victory. Subsequently, I will resign from the BPF in November-December," Mosahary told PTI.

The election to the 40-member BTC was scheduled on April 4, but it was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, the BPF has 12 members and it is a part of the ruling alliance led by the BJP.

Mosahary, who is representing Tamulpur constituency for two consecutive terms since 2011, did not clarify if he will formally join the BJP.

"Nowadays, it has become very difficult for a regional party to survive. It has just become a routine party and no longer working for the people," he added.

Mosahary was elected as councilor to the BTC twice.

"In my legislative constituency, there are five BTC seats. I will ensure that BJP wins four and one goes to the UPPL (United People's Party Liberal). The BPF will get zero," he asserted.

Meanwhile, former BPF MLA Hemendra Nath Brahma on Monday quit the party and joined the UPPL.

