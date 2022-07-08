New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said she was distressed to learn of the tragic death of a number of pilgrims in a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed sadness over the incident and condoled the loss of lives.

At least 13 people were killed when the cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods Friday evening.

"I was very distressed to learn of the tragic death of a number of pilgrims on account of a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in J&K," Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," she said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said the news of many devotees going missing and having died due to the cloudburst near the Amarnath cave is very saddening.

"I wish the injured a speedy recovery and extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi also expressed sadness over the incident.

"My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying to God to protect the devotees who have gone missing in the accident and provide speedy recovery to the injured," she said.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall, officials said.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, they said.

