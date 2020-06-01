India News | District Collector, Indore, Meets Govt Officials over Unlock 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Indore District Collector Manish Singh held a meeting with government officials over Unlock 1 on May 31, in which they were informed of the various activities allowed in the area.

According to the official, the urban areas of the district have been divided into three areas.

"In central part of Indore, grocery shops and dairies will open but only for home delivery of goods. Fruit and vegetable sellers are allowed in the area, as it is a sensitive zone currently," Singh told reporters here.

He further added that more relaxations have been allowed for the two other zones.

"The goal is to ensure that all trading activities resume as early as possible in the days ahead. The public need to ensure social distancing, sanitise themselves from time to time, use masks, and treat any goods brought from the outside as a probable source of COVID-19 and therefore wash it before using it," he added.

It is important to note that Indore, with 3,486 COVID-19 cases as per the state Health Department, is the most severely affected district in Madhya Pradesh by the infection.

The meeting was held in the wake of the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for phased re-opening of all activities around the country, outside containment zones, for the month beginning June 1. (ANI)

