India News | District Judge Tests COVID-19 Positive; HC Rejigs Duties

Jabalpur, Jun 8 (PTI) A lower court judge has tested positive for coronavirus in Khandwa district, leading the Madhya Pradesh High Court administration to assign his duties and that of others to the session judge of Burhanpur on Monday, an official said.

After the district judge tested positive for COVID-19, his colleagues were quarantined as a precaution, he said.

To ensure there was no disruption in judicial work, Burhanpur district and sessions Judge Virendra S Patidar has been given additional charge of the district court in Khandwa, High Court registrar general RK Vani told PTI.

The district and sessions judge of Burhanpur will look after the day-to-day functioning of the district court of Khandwa, he said.

