New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Diversification in supply chains for nations around the world is going to be the key in planning for the post-COVID order, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

Puri said this during his speech at the 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo, in which he took part through video conferencing on August 4.

"When we plan for the post-COVID order, we need to diversify, create new supply chains, we should try and avoid excessive dependence on any one source or commodity," he said.

Later in a series of tweets, the Union Minister stated that India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are service sector-oriented economies, and rooted for greater cooperation between the countries.

Puri said, "Pandemic has made us rethink our supply- production strategies. It is time for the world community to regroup, diversify and integrate and the time for greater cooperation among our countries in innovations in health technologies, medicine, scientific research and Development." (ANI)

