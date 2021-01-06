Noida (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) There will be diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the afternoon on Thursday in view of a 'tractor rally' called by farmers protesting against the new central farm laws, police here said on Wednesday.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway also known as the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway is a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It passes through Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said the tractor rally has been called by the Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, and is scheduled to start from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad towards Palwal in Haryana and back through the expressway.

“In view of this, vehicles will not be allowed to get on the eastern peripheral expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa cut towards Palwal from 12 pm to 3 pm. Similarly, vehicles won't be allowed on the expressway from Sirsa Cut and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat from 2 pm to 5 pm and will be diverted,” the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Wednesday inspected the situation along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway ahead of the major rally by protesting farmers, according to officials.

Singh, along with Additional CP (law and order) Love Kumar and DCP Greater Noida Rajesh Kumar Singh, visited the Beel Akbarpur toll, Sirsa toll and Palwal border area and instructed officials to ensure law and order situation on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)